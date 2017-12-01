Final Vote Expected As Senate Resumes Work On GOP Tax Bill

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Senate Republicans are scrambling to save their tax bill after it hit a stumbling block over projections it would add $1 trillion to the nation’s deficit over 10 years.

Senate Republicans adjourned for the night shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday and are expected to resume Friday morning. While a final vote has not yet been scheduled, Republican leaders were hopeful they will vote Friday, CBS News reported.

President Donald Trump said on Twitter Friday morning, “Republicans Senators are working hard to pass the biggest Tax Cuts in the history of our Country. The Bill is getting better and better. This is a once in a generation chance. Obstructionist Dems trying to block because they think it is too good and will not be given the credit!”

The package would be the first overhaul of the U.S. tax code in 31 years. It would slash the corporate tax rate, offer more modest cuts for families and individuals and eliminate several popular deductions.

The tax overhaul got a boost Thursday from the support of two Republican senators, John McCain of Arizona and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

But lawmakers have been working on a rewrite after the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation estimated the Senate plan would add $1 trillion to the nation’s deficit over 10 years.

In the Tri-State area, Republicans and Democrats have voiced opposition because of the eliminations of state and local tax deductions.

Now, party leaders may have to reduce the tax cuts by hundreds of billions of dollars to appease several hold-out senators.

If the bill is approved, lawmakers would then try to reconcile the Senate package with one passed by the House.

