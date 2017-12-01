Turn Your New Year’s Wishes Into Confetti For Times Square Celebration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New Year’s Eve is 30 days away, which means there’s still time to share your hopes and dreams with the world.

When the ball drops at Times Square, thousands of messages will fill the air.

“I am just wishing a good wedding,” Astoria resident Erica Romero told CBS2’s John Dias.

2018 will be a big year for Dias, who’s getting married and buying a home in Manhattan.

“Definitely wishing for those two things to go well,” she said.

The bride-to-be wrote those wishes down on a piece of confetti Friday and pinned it on the Times Square Alliance’s Wishing Wall, along with many others.

“We thought, in this very digital world, isn’t it great to be able to do that by writing on a piece of confetti?” President Tim Tompkins said.

The moment we ring in the new year, the confetti collected on the wall will be blasted all over Times Square.

“On New Year’s Eve, we literately have 25 million pieces of confetti. Three tons drop from buildings,” said Tompkins.

On Friday, the wall was unveiled in the heart of the tourist attraction. It will be there until December 29. Of course, it’s already drawing plenty of wishes.

“Just wish that everybody stays healthy,” one woman said.

“I wished to find true happiness,” another added.

“That my bones will be a little less brittle and I can walk,” said another.

One family visiting from Pennsylvania wished for world peace.

“I just think that there are a lot of fights going in the world and there should be peace,” said tourist Raphael Thomas.

Your wish can be as big as your imagination or as small as finally getting your dog to learn how to sit, as long as it fits on a piece of paper smaller than the size of a Post-It.

It’s all about staying positive and believing.

“I always see the confetti after, so maybe this year I will see some confetti on the floor. Maybe I’ll see my wish,” Romero said.

Hopefully, it will come true.

If you can’t make it to Times Square, you can submit your wishes online and the Times Square Alliance will print them out on confetti.