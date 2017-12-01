Waffle House Sneak Attack: Man Finds Employees Sleeping So He Cooks His Own Food

1010 WINS-Sometimes you just have to get behind the counter and make your own darn sandwich.
That’s exactly what happened to one South Carolina man who had a late-night hankering for some Waffle House, but when he arrived he found the sole employee sleeping on the job. So he did what just about all of us would NEVER do — he jumped in the kitchen and made his own meal.
“Got hot on the grill with a double Texas bacon cheesesteak melt with extra pickles,” Alex Bowen told WIS-TV. “When I was done I cleaned the grill, collected my ill-gotten sandwich and rolled on out.”
He posted his travels behind the counter on Facebook along with the caption, “Couldn’t sleep so I went to waffle house….guess what…everyone on shift was asleep.”
Apparently, Waffle House wasn’t too happy with his decision to self-serve and told him so when he returned to the location later in the day to pay for his food.
According to a Waffle House spokesperson, the sleeping employee was suspended for a week.
Check out Alex’s post below.
-Joe Cingrana