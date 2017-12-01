Weak Start For Stocks On Wall Street Day After Dow Surges Past 24,000 For First Time

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Stocks are off to a mixed start following a big jump the day before that sent the Dow Jones industrial average through 24,000 points for the first time.

Technology shares, an investor favorite since the beginning of the year, slipped in early trading Friday.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,645. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 25 points, or 0.1 percent, to 24,248. The Nasdaq composite fell 15 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,858.

The Dow blew past the 24,000 mark for the first time Thursday, leaping 331 points to 24,272.

“Every time we hit these milestones, it attracts the attention of the public and the public has been very skeptical of this bull market up until recently,” said Bill Watts of MarketWatch. “So as we hit these numbers, perhaps it helps to draw more retail investors in from the sidelines.”

President Donald Trump took credit for the record, tweeting: “The Dow just broke 24,000 for the first time (another all-time Record). If the Dems had won the Presidential Election, the Market would be down 50% from these levels and Consumer Confidence, which is also at an all-time high, would be “low and glum!”

“If you go back and look at other presidential terms, there have been some that have seen larger increases, but it is an impressive run,” said Watts.

The stock market has been steadily going up since 2009. Investors say the Trump administration’s pro-corporate business approach has helped fuel the rally further.

Experts say the trend is largely because of the prospect of corporate tax cuts and the relaxation of government regulations for big business, propelling more people to get back into the market.

“People just wanna get in now right, yea, people call it a FOMO market, fear of missing out,” said Watts. “They don’t want to be left behind.”

