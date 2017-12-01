WFAN Morning Show: NFL’s $89 Million Social Injustice Pledge Is ‘Ridiculous’

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
After briefly discussing the notion of Jennifer Lopez getting her wish of seeing Alex Rodriguez become the next manager of the Yankees, Boomer and Jerry Recco got to a much more serious topic on Friday morning.
It appears the NFL has agreed to pledge $89 million to benefit social injustice causes. Boomer, however, wasn’t buying the sentiment, as he characterized the gesture as nothing more than a payoff.
Later, the guys got into some controversial comments by the Giants’ Olivier Vernon, who didn’t mince words on the anthem protests throughout the league.
