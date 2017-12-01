WFAN Morning Show: NFL’s $89 Million Social Injustice Pledge Is ‘Ridiculous’

By Boomer Esiason
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, WFAN Morning Show

After briefly discussing the notion of Jennifer Lopez getting her wish of seeing Alex Rodriguez become the next manager of the Yankees, Boomer and Jerry Recco got to a much more serious topic on Friday morning.

It appears the NFL has agreed to pledge $89 million to benefit social injustice causes. Boomer, however, wasn’t buying the sentiment, as he characterized the gesture as nothing more than a payoff.

Later, the guys got into some controversial comments by the Giants’ Olivier Vernon, who didn’t mince words on the anthem protests throughout the league.

Happy Friday, everyone.

