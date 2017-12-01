WFAN Morning Show: Olivier Vernon’s Idiocy And C-Lo’s Update

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
Before Chris Lopresti was given the stage on Friday morning to flex his update muscles, Boomer took a few minutes to explain why Olivier Vernon’s recent comments about NFL anthem protests were foolish.
The WFAN Morning Show host came out strongly against the Giants defensive end’s suggestion that fans who don’t like the players kneeling should refrain from attending games.
“C-Lo” then took over and did his best Jerry Recco impersonation. The junior “maven” didn’t have any local games to recap, but he did speak plenty about the Cowboys’ rout of the Redskins on Thursday Night Football.
