WFAN Morning Show Podcast & MOTD: Dec. 1, 2017

For the second day in a row, a “what would Al do” segment was featured during the highly anticipated “Moment of the Day.”

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from the latest edition of the WFAN Morning Show in one nice little package for your convenience.

It was quite a ride on Friday as Boomer and Jerry Recco ran the gamut of sports talk, discussing everything from Jennifer Lopez pushing A-Rod to be the next manager of the Yankees to Boomer taking the NFL to task over its social injustice pledge to an even more in-depth look at the terrible season the Giants are having.

Later, Boomer and someone pretending to be Brian Jones offered up their NFL picks for Week 13.

Until Monday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!