Reports: Thomson, Beltran Out Of Running To Be Yankees Manager

Filed Under: Aaron Boone, Carlos Beltran, Hensley Meulens, Local TV, New York Yankees, Rob Thomson

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Scratch two names off the Yankees’ list of managerial candidates.

Rob Thomson, most recently the Yankees’ bench coach under Joe Girardi, confirmed to the New York Post on Friday that he is out of the running. He is now reportedly finalizing a contract to become the Philadelphia Phillies’ bench coach.

Meanwhile, Carlos Beltran, who interviewed for the job Thursday, has been informed he will not be the choice, either, Yahoo reported. The Daily News reported that Beltran is expected to work for the Yankees in some capacity next season, either as bench coach, hitting coach or a special assistant to general manager Brian Cashman.

Rob Thomson and Carlos Beltran

Rob Thomson and Carlos Beltran (credit: Getty Images)

The Daily News’ Bill Madden wrote Friday that it appears the race is down to ESPN analyst Aaron Boone and Giants bench coach Hensley Meulens. Both once played for the Yankees.

The team also interviewed former Mariners and Indians manager Eric Wedge and Dodgers third-base coach Chris Woodward.

Cashman told reporters Friday he is finished interviewing candidates. An announcement is expected early next week.

Boone, 44, played 12 seasons in the majors for the Reds, Yankees, Indians, Marlins, Nationals and Astros. He is best remembered in New York for his walk-off home run against the Red Sox in Game 7 of the 2003 American League Championship Series. Boone has no managerial or coaching experience and has been working for ESPN since retiring following the 2009 season.

MORESweeny: The Case For Aaron Boone As Yankees’ Next Manager

MORESweeny: The Case For Hensley Meulens As Yankees’ Next Manager

“Obviously, experience is very valuable and should be a checkmark for somebody,” Boone said. “But I would also say, in a way, I’ve been preparing for this job my entire life.”

Meulens, 50, played for the Yankees from 1989-93 and also briefly played for the Expos and Diamondbacks. He helped San Francisco win three World Series as hitting coach. Meulens also has extensive coaching experience in the minor leagues, fall and winter leagues and international competition.

“Everything that was instilled in me, especially winning and becoming a true baseball player, I’ve learned here in the Yankee family,” Meulens said after his interview.

“Growing up here was essential for me and the person I became,” Meulens continued. “Winning and playing the game the right way, I learned right here in the Yankees family.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch