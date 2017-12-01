Reports: Thomson, Beltran Out Of Running To Be Yankees Manager

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Scratch two names off the Yankees’ list of managerial candidates.

Rob Thomson, most recently the Yankees’ bench coach under Joe Girardi, confirmed to the New York Post on Friday that he is out of the running. He is now reportedly finalizing a contract to become the Philadelphia Phillies’ bench coach.

From Thomson: “Yes I'm out of the running (for #Yankees manager). No hard feelings on my part! It's the business… the Steinbrenners and the Yankee organization have taken great care of me for 28 years!!!! I've been a lucky man!!!!” — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) December 1, 2017

Meanwhile, Carlos Beltran, who interviewed for the job Thursday, has been informed he will not be the choice, either, Yahoo reported. The Daily News reported that Beltran is expected to work for the Yankees in some capacity next season, either as bench coach, hitting coach or a special assistant to general manager Brian Cashman.

The Daily News’ Bill Madden wrote Friday that it appears the race is down to ESPN analyst Aaron Boone and Giants bench coach Hensley Meulens. Both once played for the Yankees.

The team also interviewed former Mariners and Indians manager Eric Wedge and Dodgers third-base coach Chris Woodward.

Cashman told reporters Friday he is finished interviewing candidates. An announcement is expected early next week.

Boone, 44, played 12 seasons in the majors for the Reds, Yankees, Indians, Marlins, Nationals and Astros. He is best remembered in New York for his walk-off home run against the Red Sox in Game 7 of the 2003 American League Championship Series. Boone has no managerial or coaching experience and has been working for ESPN since retiring following the 2009 season.

MORE: Sweeny: The Case For Aaron Boone As Yankees’ Next Manager

MORE: Sweeny: The Case For Hensley Meulens As Yankees’ Next Manager

“Obviously, experience is very valuable and should be a checkmark for somebody,” Boone said. “But I would also say, in a way, I’ve been preparing for this job my entire life.”

Meulens, 50, played for the Yankees from 1989-93 and also briefly played for the Expos and Diamondbacks. He helped San Francisco win three World Series as hitting coach. Meulens also has extensive coaching experience in the minor leagues, fall and winter leagues and international competition.

“Everything that was instilled in me, especially winning and becoming a true baseball player, I’ve learned here in the Yankee family,” Meulens said after his interview.

“Growing up here was essential for me and the person I became,” Meulens continued. “Winning and playing the game the right way, I learned right here in the Yankees family.”