Best Pop-Up Holiday Markets In NYC

The holiday season has officially begun and that means it’s time to shop, eat and celebrate! Here are five places in NYC where you can do just that.

Sugarplum Pop-Up at The St. Regis New York

2 E. 55th St.

New York, NY 10022

212-753-4500

www.stregisnewyork.com

If you’ve ever dreamed of becoming a Sugarplum Fairy then make your way to the St. Regis New York this holiday season. Event designer Rebecca Gardner has transformed the hotel’s Cognac Room into a one-of-a-kind retail experience. She sprinkled the iconic hotel with gifts that sparkle, amuse, and delight – including edible wonders like old-fashioned ribbon candy, sugar mice, Mr. Heaton’s roasted pecans, and Mrs. Edgar’s homemade cheese straws. If you really want to splurge, Rebecca has designed five architectural-styled candy houses in various sizes that are available for purchase (starting at $350). Hey, where else are you going to find a Georgian Townhouse with chewing gum bricks or a Cotswald Cottage with pretzel stick roofs? Come see them for yourself. If you’re free on Dec. 2, artist and illustrator Happy Menocal will be taking requests for live drawings throughout the day (with customers who purchase a wrapped gift).

Grand Central Terminal Holiday Fair

Vanderbilt Hall

Grand Central Terminal

89 E. 42nd St. at Park Ave.

New York, NY 10017

www.grandcentralterminal.com

Vanderbilt Hall has been transformed into a one-stop shopping experience. The annual Grand Central Holiday Fair is now open through Christmas Eve and it has pretty much everything you could ever ask for. More than 40 vendors have taken over the historic hall to sell artwork, clothing for all ages, accessories, and home goods. Pick out the perfect piece of jewelry from Bleecker & Prince, spruce up your table top with a smart design from Case Island Glass, or put a smile on a child’s face with a fun plushy creature from Hazel Village. Plus, you get to shop within one of the most beautiful, historic, and iconic buildings in NYC.

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

42nd St. and Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY 10018

bryantpark.org

It doesn’t get any more holiday-ish than the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park. Not only can you ice skate to your heart’s desire but you can stroll through more than 150 holiday shops. Some of NYC’s hottest eateries have set up shop – did someone say Cookie Dough Hot Chocolate from DŌ? You can also nosh at favorites like Mr. Bing (Beijing Street Food), Daa! Dumpings, ChicknCone, and Home Frite. Get your holiday shopping done in one fell swoop. There are tons of vendors selling everything from apparel and artwork to specialized gifts and homegoods. A few highlights include Lovepop decorative cards, Silly Puppets for the kiddos, and unique finds like the perfect Christmas tree addition from Christina’s World Glass Ornaments. Stop by any day of the week until 8 p.m. now through Jan.2. Don’t worry, the ice skating rink will be open through March 4th.

Broken Coconut at Saks Fifth Avenue

611 5th Ave.

New York, NY 10022

212-753-4000

www.saksfifthavenue.com

Who says the holidays can’t be sunny? Ditch the winter blues and opt for the island life at Sax Fifth Avenue’s pop-up restaurant, Broken Coconut. Customers can “Eat Pretty” at this fifth floor eatery that’s filled with a chic bohemian signature swing, a glowing neon sign, and a variety of fresh and vibrant food (this place is definitely Instagram worthy). Everything here is about yogurt (think a dairy free, probiotic, and protein-rich product that’s coconut based). But don’t worry, you can also enjoy beach friendly delicacies like blended smoothie bowls, avocado toast, and coconut based beverages. The best part? You can get your holiday shopping done when you’re finished!

Turnstyle Holiday Market

Columbus Circle

1000 S. 8th Ave.

New York, NY

turn-style.com

You may have grabbed a bite at Turnstyle, the underground marketplace underneath Columbus Circle, but did you know that they’re also offering a special Holiday Market this year? Browse through 18 of the city’s best independent merchants and buy gifts for your loved ones. You’ll find everything from jewelry and art to home goods and delicious eats. Sip on a hot chocolate and head above ground because a beautiful walk through Central Park is just steps away. Market is open seven days a week (11 a.m. – 8 p.m.) through Dec. 31.

