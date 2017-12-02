Celebrities Come Together To Raise Awareness For Suicide Prevention

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Suicide is a tough subject to talk about, but it affects so many people each year of all ages and backgrounds.
On Monday night, several celebrities will come together to perform in a one-night-only performance of the play “Right Before I Go,” aimed to raise awareness.
The performance’s director, Michael Wilson, stopped by with actress Lois Smith to chat about what’s in store.
Tickets are still available for “Right Before I Go,” which kicks off at 8 p.m. Monday at the Town Hall.