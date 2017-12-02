Duo Wanted In Arson Attack At Supermarket In Brighton Beach, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are on the hunt for two men they say are behind an arson attack at a supermarket in Brooklyn.

Investigators say a man dressed in black walked into the Tashkent Supermarket on Brighton Beach Avenue early Wednesday morning and threw two bottles of flammable liquid into the store.

Police say a second man wearing a motorcycle helmet was waiting for him outside.

Store workers quickly jumped into action to put out the flames.

“The night employees working and everyone was in shock, scared,” store manager Maks Gavrilov said. “Right away we take it out when the fire guys came, the fire was down already.”

The two suspects then took off together on a motorcycle. They’re described as follows:

Individual 1: male, white, last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, and a black mask.

Individual 2: male, last seen wearing a black and white motorcycle helmet, black hoodie, red shirt, black jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.