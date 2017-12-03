Body Discovered In Driveway Of Westchester County Mansion

POUND RIDGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating after a body was found in the driveway of a mansion in Westchester County Saturday night.
Someone discovered the body outside 496 Long Ridge Road in Pound Ridge around 7 p.m.
Authorities say the person did not live at the home, which sits on nearly two acres of land and has a “For Sale” sign on its front lawn.
It wasn’t immediately clear how the body got there or how the person died.
It also wasn’t immediately known who lives at the home.
The investigation continues.