Bring The Summer Cookout Inside With These Winter Grilling Ideas

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Colder temperatures are here, but don’t let the dog days of winter bring you down.
If you’re longing for that summer grilling, why not bring it inside?
Marc Sherry from New York City’s Old Homestead Steakhouse stopped by to show us how to do a winter barbecue. See below for his tasty recipes!
Old Homestead Grilled Steak Soup w/ Winter Veggies
• Salt a 32 oz porterhouse steak
• Place in deep skillet pre-heated medium to high heat
• Sear 6 min each side
• Cube ½ cup each butternut squash, turnips, parsnips, carrots
• Chop 1/2 cup leeks
• Shave corn from two ears
• Coat 6 qt pot with olive oil
• Add vegetables, stir to coat with oil
• Sauté over medium heat, stirring often, until semi-tender
• Cut porterhouse into 1” cubes
• Add steak to the vegetables, along with the bone
• Season with salt and pepper to your taste
• Add 1 qt beef stock and 6 cups water
• Let simmer over medium heat, partially covered with lid, for 30 min
• Add cup of water if necessary
• Serve with hearty hunks of sourdough bread
Old Homestead Stuffed Burgers
• Shape a blend of ground short ribs, sirloin and brisket into a plump 16 oz burger
• Slice in half
• Make a depression in the center of both halves
• Stuff center of one half with crumbled blue cheese, chopped bacon, finely chopped sweet onion (or your favorite toppings) until center is filled
• Reassemble halves and seal tightly around all edges
• Place burger in pre-heated lightly greased cast-iron skillet, covered on medium heat
• Grill 5 min each side for rare (8 min each side for medium rare)
• Serve on brioche buns
Old Homestead Long Bone Beef Ribs
• Boil 6 long bone beef ribs 30 min in large pot
• In small bowl, stir together dry rub ingredients:
• 1 ½ tbsp each paprika, packed dark brown sugar,
• 1 ½ tsp ground cumin, orange zest
• ½ tsp each salt, cayenne pepper, cinnamon, Cajun spice,
• 1 clove minced garlic
• Set aside
• In small bowl, stir together sauce ingredients:
• ½ cup honey
• 1 cup each Dijon mustard, ketchup
• ½ cup Worcestershire sauce
• Brush sauce abundantly on 3 ribs
• Apply dry rub to other 3 ribs pressing rub into the meat with your hands
• Place ribs on large baking sheet into 350-degree pre-heated oven
• Bake 30 min or until sauce becomes a caramelized glaze and rub gets crusty
• Serve with sides of coleslaw, potato salad and extra napkins
Old Homestead Clam Bake
• Cover bottom of 6 qt pot with seaweed
• Add into pot:
• 1 ¼ lb lobster tail cut into chunks
• 12 cherry stone clams
• 24 Prince Edward Island Mussels
• 3 whole Andouille sausage links
• 8 small halved red bliss potatoes
• 3 ears of corn quartered
• 1 stick unsalted butter
• 16 ozs clam juice
• 8 ozs water
• Old Bay seasoning to taste
• Simmer and steam on low to medium heat for 30 min