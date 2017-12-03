FARE Food Allergy Ball Returns To The Big Apple

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dining out can be a scary experience for people with food allergies, especially not knowing if hidden ingredients can trigger a reaction.
Luckily, more chefs are making an effort to become “allergy aware.” Every year, the Food Allergy Research and Education organization (FARE) honors those chefs in the annual Food Allergy Ball.
Charles Masson from Majorelle at the Lowell Hotel stopped by to chat about what’s in store at this year’s ball.
Below is the recipe for Majorelle’s chocolate tort.
Yields 20 cakes
Butter 320 grams
70% Chocolate 300 grams
Egg Yolks 7 each
Sugar 50 grams
Rice Flour 18 grams
Egg White 7 each
Sugar 75 grams
Cream of Tartar 1 teaspoon
Method:
1. Preheat convection oven to 350°F
2. Lightly grease 20- 4 ounce aluminum baking cups
3. Place butter into a pot and bring to a full boil. Immediately pour butter on top of chocolate, stir until smooth, reserve to the side.
4. Whisk yolk and sugar to a light ribbon consistency then whisk in the rice flour. Whisk the yolk mixture into the butter and chocolate, reserve to the side.
5. Whisk whites, sugar and cream of tartar to a smooth stiff peak and immediately fold the chocolate mixture into the whipped egg white until evenly combined.
6. Fill the aluminum cups ¼ inch from the top and bake in oven for exactly 6 minutes
7. Cake is ready to serve!