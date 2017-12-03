Power Goes Out At Prudential Center As Crowd Packs In For Garth Brooks Concert

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A power outage struck the Prudential Center Sunday night as a crowd packed the Newark venue for a Garth Brooks concert.
The stadium, which is also home to the New Jersey Devils, lost power around 7:50 p.m., according to stadium officials.
Twitter users shared photos showing power out on the stage.
Emergency lights were put into action, CBS2 reported.
One Twitter user, Eayoub, reported that the sound and video screens returned to service before 8:30 p.m.
By 9 p.m., power was back up and running at the Prudential Center. PSE&G was onsite monitoring.
The cause of the outage was under investigation late Sunday. No other areas were affected.
Power was restored and the concert went ahead as planned, the Prudential Center said. Brooks also performed at the venue on Friday and Saturday evening.