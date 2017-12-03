Man Ground Groin Into Woman, Groped Her On 7 Train, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Sunday were searching for a man who allegedly ground his groin into a woman on a No. 7 train in Queens and then grabbed her rear end.
Around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, the 28-year-old woman was on an outbound 7 Train near the Court Square-23rd Street stop in Long Island City, police said.
An unidentified man standing directly behind her first ground his groin against her body, and as she tried to get off the train, he grabbed her rear end, police said.
The woman took cellphone pictures of the man before he ran off, police said.
The suspect was described as a male Hispanic, in his 30s, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds, with black hair. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.
Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.