Raiders Power Past Giants In First Game Without Eli Manning Starting

Filed Under: New York Giants, Oakland Raiders
New York Giants vs Oakland Raiders
Evan Engram of the New York Giants makes a catch for a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 3, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Marshawn Lynch had a 51-yard touchdown run and recorded his first 100-yard rushing game since coming out of retirement to lead the Oakland Raiders to a 24-17 victory over the Giants on Sunday in New York’s first game without Eli Manning starting in 13 years.

Oakland (6-6) overcame the absences of starting receivers Michael Crabtree (suspension) and Amari Cooper (injury) to win consecutive games for the first time since the opening two games of the season and move into a three-way tie for first place in the AFC West with Kansas City and the Chargers.

Geno Smith lost two fumbles before throwing a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to Evan Engram for the Giants (2-10) while Manning spent the day on the sideline watching.

New York benched Manning earlier in the week, ending his streak of 210 straight regular-season starts, and he spent his first game as a spectator since Nov. 14, 2004, walking around the sideline with no helmet and listening to the play calls with an ear piece.

Smith finished 21 for 34 for 212 yards.

Lynch delivered his biggest game since ending his retirement and joining the hometown Raiders this season, gaining 101 yards on 17 carries. His 51-yard run on Oakland’s opening drive staked the team to the lead and his 21-yard catch and run on a third-down pass in the fourth quarter set up a 9-yard TD run by DeAndre Washington that made it 17-7.

Derek Carr then engineered the drive that put the game away, throwing a 59-yard pass to Cordarrelle Patterson that set up a 9-yard TD to Johnny Holton . Carr finished 22 for 36 for 287 yards.

BLOWN CHANCES

The Giants were inside the Oakland 30 twice in the first half and came up empty thanks to strip sacks by Oakland.

New York drove to the 29 midway through the second quarter when Bruce Irvin broke free and knocked the ball loose from Smith for a fumble recovered by NaVorro Bowman.

The Giants then got a break when Marquette King was tackled at his 9 when he tried to get a punt off. But Khalil Mack came in and ripped the ball away from Smith on a sack and fumble recovery.

DROPPED PICK

The Raiders took a 10-7 lead late in the second quarter thanks to a dropped interception by Landon Collins. Carr’s second-down pass went right to Collins, who couldn’t hold on near the 10. Two plays later, Giorgio Tavecchio kicked a 39-yard field goal for Oakland.

BUTTER FINGERS

Oakland’s Jalen Richard had three fumbles on punt returns, but the Raiders managed to recover all of them with Richard getting one and Keith McGill the other two.

INJURIES

Giants OL Chad Wheeler left the game with a concussion.

UP NEXT

Giants: Host Dallas on Sunday.

Raiders: Visit Kansas City on Sunday.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

