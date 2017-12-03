1 Dead, Several Hurt After Hit-And-Run Driver Plows Through Group Outside Queens Bar

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The scene outside a bar in Queens turned deadly after police say a driver barreled through a group of people early Sunday morning, killing at least one of them before fleeing the scene.
Witnesses say a group of people left a bar at the corner of Liberty Avenue and 129th Street in Richmond Hill just before 430 a.m. when they spotted one man beating up another man on the sidewalk.
Several people were yelling at the man to stop when witnesses say a car came barreling down the sidewalk and crashed into them before taking off.
“I saw a couple of kids, just fighting,” neighbor Milagros Urbina said. “Suddenly I just see the white car driving through the sidewalk. They were all screaming, it was crazy. There was screaming before the car started driving, by the sidewalk.”
Police say the driver struck at least six people, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene. The remaining five were rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where one is listed in critical condition.
Two people were also stabbed in the preceding scuffle, according to police. They were also taken to Jamaica hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police have not provided a description of the vehicle, but witnesses tell CBS2’s Reena Roy the driver who fled the scene has a ponytail.
Authorities say one person is in custody. It wasn’t immediately clear if the arrest is in connection to the stabbing or the deadly crash.
The investigation is ongoing.