CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

1 Dead, Several Hurt After Hit-And-Run Driver Plows Through Group Outside Queens Bar

Filed Under: Local TV, Queens, Reena Roy, Richmond Hill

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The scene outside a bar in Queens turned deadly after police say a driver barreled through a group of people early Sunday morning, killing at least one of them before fleeing the scene.

Witnesses say a group of people left a bar at the corner of Liberty Avenue and 129th Street in Richmond Hill just before 430 a.m. when they spotted one man beating up another man on the sidewalk.

Several people were yelling at the man to stop when witnesses say a car came barreling down the sidewalk and crashed into them before taking off.

“I saw a couple of kids, just fighting,” neighbor Milagros Urbina said. “Suddenly I just see the white car driving through the sidewalk. They were all screaming, it was crazy. There was screaming before the car started driving, by the sidewalk.”

Police say the driver struck at least six people, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene. The remaining five were rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where one is listed in critical condition.

Two people were also stabbed in the preceding scuffle, according to police. They were also taken to Jamaica hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not provided a description of the vehicle, but witnesses tell CBS2’s Reena Roy the driver who fled the scene has a ponytail.

Authorities say one person is in custody. It wasn’t immediately clear if the arrest is in connection to the stabbing or the deadly crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch