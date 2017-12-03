Boy, 12, Found Dead In Rockaway Park Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 12-year-old boy was found dead early Sunday in a fire in Rockaway Park, Queens.

Police were called at 3:10 a.m. for the fire in the building at 122-20 Ocean Promenade.

Once the fire was out, responders found Thomas Curly, 12, unconscious and unresponsive at the scene, police said.

Thomas was rushed to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The New York City Fire Marshal will determine the cause of the blaze, while the New York City Medical Examiner’s office will determine the cause of the boy’s death.

