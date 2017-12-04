’30 With Murti’ Encore: A 2016 Conversation With Aaron Boone

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Coming across as a good communicator, in part, helped Aaron Boone win the job as next Yankees manager. Those of us in the media already knew of his communication skills, as we listened to him analyze games weekly on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball.”

Last year, I sat down with Boone in an early installment of the “30 With Murti” podcast, and we are pleased to present it to you here again as a way of getting to know the man who will take over the chair Joe Girardi held for 10 seasons.

In explaining his candidacy for the job, despite his lack of experience, Boone told reporters last month about he had grown up in the game and had been preparing for this job his whole life because of his unique family. Boone is part of the first three-generation baseball family, and he speaks here about the early baseball education he received as well as his memories of riding a Big Wheel in the Phillies clubhouse as a 4-year-old.

Boone and I also talk about his two biggest moments as a Yankee until now: the pennant-winning home run in Game 7 of the 2003 ALCS, and the pickup basketball game three months later that tore up his knee and started the chain of events that led to Alex Rodriguez becoming a Yankee.

Here is my April 2016 conversation with Aaron Boone on a special encore edition of “30 With Murti.

