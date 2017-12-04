Best New Restaurants In NY

NYC is home to some of the best restaurants in the country. If you’re looking for a new place to dine, here are five of our favorites.



Rice & Gold

50 Bowery

New York, NY 10013

646-630-8055

www.threekingsrestaurantgroup.com

There’s nothing better than Asian comfort food when the weather begins to cool down. Dale Talde and his partners have opened up Rice & Gold, located within the bustling 50 Bowery Hotel. Diners can nosh on everything from Hand-Pulled Noodles and Pho Dumplings to Acorn Fried Rice and Lobster & Scallop Har Gow. Make room for dessert because the Kings Sundae is not to be missed. It’s created with assorted Odd Fellows ice cream, Hong Kong waffle, bruleed banana, and cherry. The walls of the restaurant are covered in vibrant street art and graffiti while the metal light fixtures and beams give this modern space an industrial vibe. The bar is equally as lively with cocktail creations that range from their take on a negroni (Mickey’s Business) to a rye and chocolate bitters favorite (Miranda’s Right). You won’t go home hungry at this dim sum hotspot that’s serving up more than just delicious dumplings.

Legasea

485 7th Ave.

New York, NY 10018

moxy-hotels.marriott.com

Attention seafood lovers! Chefs Jason Hall and Ralph Scamardella have recently opened up Legasea, a seafood brasserie located within the new trendy Moxy Times Square hotel. They’re busy infusing flavors from all across the globe into their modern menu that includes highlights like the Clam Bake (lobster, clams, scallops, corn, new potatoes), Prime Rib and Crispy Chatham Cod (an updated version of fish & chips), and an elegant raw bar (think shellfish towers and Little Neck clams). Watch as globe pendant lamps float beneath a generous skylight at the spacious atrium lobby or reserve their private 20-seat dining room, which incorporates a woven cane ceiling, painted lacquered wall panels, and embossed leather chairs. You can’t go wrong either way.

Tonchin

13 W. 36th St.

New York, NY 10018

www.instagram.com/tonchinnewyork

New Yorkers can finally enjoy ramen hotspot Tonchin without making the long trip to Asia. The Tokyo-based cult favorite is opening up its first NYC location this November and we couldn’t be more excited. The 60-seat Japanese restaurant will serve elevated yet approachable dekitate fare, which means everything you order will be freshly prepared in-house. Of course, you must try signature dishes like their Tonkotsu Ramen with Berkshire Pork, the complex Uoton Smoked Dashi Ramen with clams and dashi broth, and the Spicy Tan Tan Ramen. Add on a shochu martini and you’ve got yourself a culinary experience to remember.

Charc

316 E. 84th St.

New York, NY 10028

www.xbarnyc.com

Raise your hand if you love a good charcuterie plate? Cheesemongers and meat lovers should mark their calendars for November 8th because Chef Danny Brown is opening up Charc, an intimate charcuterie-focused restaurant and wine bar on the Upper East Side. The 550-square-foot space will seat 25 guests and offer delicious French delicacies like Pate de Campagne (pork & fig pate), Bonne Bouche and Pyrenees Brebis cheeses, as well as sandwiches like the Frenchie (house made Wagyu roast beef, boursin cheese, French onion soup onions) and the FB&J (foie gras butter and homemade apple jelly). Their beverage program will also include 10-12 varietals of red, white, rose, and sparkling wine (available by the glass or bottle). If you’d rather share your drink, try out a Scorpion Bowl, made with rum, vodka, gin, pineapple, and cherry. Don’t forget to check out the 15×5-foot photograph of the 1981 New York City subway that hangs behind the bar – it was taken by renowned photographer Chris Morris. Cheers!

The Atrium

557 3rd Ave.

New York, NY 10016

212-686-8080

HendriksNYC.com

Have you heard that Hendricks, the classic New American restaurant and craft-cocktail bar in Murray Hill, has expanded? Stop into The Atrium for a quieter and more sophisticated dining experience, which is located just around the corner on 37th St. Chef Jaime Munoz is whipping up some rich dishes like Smoked Pork Belly Risotto with wild mushrooms and green peas as well as Seared Rainbow Trout with spicy kale, crispy pancetta, tarragon corn puree, and fingerling potato. Guests can pair their meal with innovative cocktails like the Gin Fizz (gin, lime juice, St-Germaine, and fresh mint) or the Earl Grey Pisco Sour (Pisco, Earl Grey-infused simple syrup, lime juice, and egg whites). The space itself is broken up into two spaces with one room being a sky-lit, glass-enclosed patio area (perfect for an intimate date).

Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.