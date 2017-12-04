Firefighters Light Up the Holidays With Epic Light Display Video

1010 WINS-A group of firefighting crews got into the holiday spirit early this year with an epic video showing a creative display of lights set to music shared by Captain Jason Bostron.
The Sterling Fire Department in Colorado is warming hearts and melting faces of adults and children alike with a three firetruck, two ambulance light show set to the tune of Capital Kings’ “Carol of the Bells” — a dubstep version of the holiday classic.
It turns out the hot place to be this holiday season is the fire department. And while we’re used to firefighters putting out fires, these crews sure know how to get lit.
Get your glow sticks ready and watch the full video below!
-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana