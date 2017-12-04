Breaking: NY Giants Fire Head Coach Ben McAdoo, GM Jerry Reese, According To Multiple Reports

Report: Eli Manning To Start Against Cowboys Sunday

Filed Under: Eli Manning, Local TV, New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Eli Manning’s trip to the bench looks like it was a short one.

According to ESPN, after a one-week hiatus, the Giants quarterback will return to the starting lineup Sunday when New York hosts the Dallas Cowboys.

The news comes on the heels of the Giants reportedly firing coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese on Monday morning.

McAdoo announced Tuesday he was starting Geno Smith over Manning, ending the two-time Super Bowl MVP’s consecutive starts streak at 210 — second longest in NFL history. Manning was offered the opportunity to extend the streak before giving way to younger quarterbacks Smith and rookie Davis Webb, but Manning declined, saying he didn’t want to start a game he couldn’t finish or tarnish his streak.

Eli Manning

Giants quarterback Eli Manning passes against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter on Sept. 10, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The benching sparked a swift backlash from fans supporting Manning, the franchise’s all-time leading passer.

With Smith under center Sunday, the Giants (2-10) lost to the Oakland Raiders on the road, 24-17.

MORE: Palladino: Unapologetic McAdoo Had This Firing Coming

In 11 games this season, Manning has completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 2,411 yards with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Manning will turn 37 years old in January, and with the Giants currently in position for the second overall pick in April’s draft, they will consider selecting one of the top QBs available, including USC’s Sam Darnold or UCLA’s Josh Rosen.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch