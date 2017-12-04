Report: Eli Manning To Start Against Cowboys Sunday

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Eli Manning’s trip to the bench looks like it was a short one.
According to ESPN, after a one-week hiatus, the Giants quarterback will return to the starting lineup Sunday when New York hosts the Dallas Cowboys.
The news comes on the heels of the Giants reportedly firing coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese on Monday morning.
McAdoo announced Tuesday he was starting Geno Smith over Manning, ending the two-time Super Bowl MVP’s consecutive starts streak at 210 — second longest in NFL history. Manning was offered the opportunity to extend the streak before giving way to younger quarterbacks Smith and rookie Davis Webb, but Manning declined, saying he didn’t want to start a game he couldn’t finish or tarnish his streak.
The benching sparked a swift backlash from fans supporting Manning, the franchise’s all-time leading passer.
With Smith under center Sunday, the Giants (2-10) lost to the Oakland Raiders on the road, 24-17.
In 11 games this season, Manning has completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 2,411 yards with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Manning will turn 37 years old in January, and with the Giants currently in position for the second overall pick in April’s draft, they will consider selecting one of the top QBs available, including USC’s Sam Darnold or UCLA’s Josh Rosen.