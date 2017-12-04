Reports: Giants Fire Coach Ben McAdoo, GM Jerry Reese

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Giants have started to clean house before their tumultuous season is even over, firing coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese, according to multiple reports.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will serve as the interim head coach, reports said.

It is a dramatic fall for McAdoo. Previously the Giants’ offensive coordinator, McAdoo replaced Tom Coughlin before the 2016 season and enjoyed instant success, leading the Giants to an 11-5 record and a postseason berth. That performance sparked Super Bowl talk from both Giants fans and the media before this season.

But the year got off to a disastrous start, with Big Blue losing their first five games. Then in a Week 5 game at home against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Giants lost wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall and Dwayne Harris to season-ending injuries and wideout Sterling Shepard for a short time as well.

Last week, McAdoo announced Geno Smith would start over Eli Manning in Sunday’s game at Oakland, sparking a swift backlash from fans who supported the two-time Super Bowl MVP quarterback. There also seemed to be some disconnect between his story and co-owner John Mara’s about how the situation was presented to Manning. Both said Manning was offered the opportunity to extend his 210-game starting streak, but McAdoo indicated he would be replaced at halftime while Mara said he was under the impression Manning could stay in the game if he was playing well and the Giants were winning. When pressed about the inconsistency Friday, McAdoo repeatedly told reporters, “We were on the same page.”

