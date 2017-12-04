GOP To Begin Reconciling House And Senate Tax Bills

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expressing confidence that the House and Senate will be able to reconcile their tax overhaul bills.

House and Senate negotiators are tasked with working out the differences after the Senate approved its version on a 51-49 vote early Saturday.

“What people want is, ‘am I going to get some relief myself?’ The answer, overwhelmingly, is likely to,” McConnell said.

Back home in Kentucky, McConnell predicted that the boldest rewrite of the nation’s tax system in decades would generate more than enough economic growth to prevent the burgeoning deficits being forecast.

“I not only don’t think it will increase the deficit, I think it will be beyond revenue neutral,” he told reporters. “In other words, I think it will produce more than enough to fill that gap.”

Over the next decade, Republicans’ tax plan is projected to add at least $1 trillion to the national debt. That would be on top of an additional $10 trillion in deficits over the same period already being forecast by the Congressional Budget Office.

“I’m not one of the total supply-siders who just believes that if you cut taxes, no matter what amount, you turn out ahead,” McConnell said. “I still believe in revenue neutrality for tax reform, and I believe this is a revenue neutral tax reform bill.”

The Senate bill cuts the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent, but individuals and families would get a temporary tax-cut. On average, a family of four earning $75,000 would see its $2,200 benefit disappear by 2025, CBS News’ Brook Silva-Braga reported.

The bill could hurt people living in higher taxed states, many of them Democratic-leaning, because state income tax will no longer be deductible. The Senate legislation also kills Obamacare’s individual mandate.

“That’s the penalty for not carrying insurance,” said CBS business analyst Jill Schlesinger. “The House would maintain it. The Congressional Budget Office says $13 million would be uninsured by 2027 without the mandate.”

Other last minute adds include an amendment that spares cruise lines from paying higher taxes and another that opens up part of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to drilling, something environmentalists have long opposed.

McConnell predicted that the GOP-led House and Senate can resolve differences over the tax legislation and get it to President Donald Trump before Christmas. McConnell said he doesn’t foresee any compromises that would threaten the Senate Republican coalition supporting the bill.

But Democrats criticized the bill’s hasty final drafting.

“Some of the pages were completely crossed off and text has been replaced by handwritten notes,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said.

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., was the only lawmaker to cross party lines, voting in opposition along with Democrats.

