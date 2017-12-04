Police: Man Shoved Teen, Slapped Boy In Jackson Heights Home

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have identified a suspect who they say shoved a teen to the floor and slapped a 5-year-old boy in the face in a Queens home.
Police were told that around 8 p.m. this past Thursday, the suspect walked into the home at 94th Street and 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights, Queens. Police did not specify the relationship, if any, between the suspect and the victims, but said “a valid order of protection exists” at the home.
The suspect pushed an 18-year-old man to the ground and slapped the 5-year-old boy in the face, police said. He then ran off, police said.
The boy was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst for evaluation, police said. No other injuries were reported.
The wanted man is identified as Alix Sanchez, 31, who stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.