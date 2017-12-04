New TV Ad Promotes Long Island As An Off-Season Vacation Destination

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Got a vacation coming up and wondering where to go even as winter looms? Well, there’s a new campaign to get you to consider staying close to home — especially for folks living on Long Island.

Every year, millions of folks visit Long Island. They flock to the pristine south shore beaches, to the many vineyards on the island’s east end, or to rub shoulders with the rich and famous in the chic yet quaint main streets of the Hamptons.

The boom in visitors is concentrated in summer months, but now the island’s tourism bureau is hoping to change that.

“For the first time ever we’re promoting Long Island during the winter months,” Discover Long Island’s CEO Kristen Jarnagin said. “We know in winter season, Long Islanders become our number one visitor.”

The tourism bureau is spending $75,000 airing a television commercial which highlights the island’s many attractions. It will even be seen by anyone using the wi-fi at JFK Airport.

“Everyone that goes through there, about 80,000 people, are going to see that and what we have to offer on Long Island,” Jarnagin said.

The campaign dovetails with New York State’s effort to highlight Long Island attractions through it’s new welcome center on the Long Island Expressway. Inside, visitors also learn about the island’s historic landmarks, including the 320-year-old Sagtikos Mansion on the south shore. Mansion trustees believe the new TV ad campaign will further boost wintertime visitors.

“We want people to come see it, because we have so many people committed to it because they love the history, the home, the property,” trustee Christine Gottsch said.

Some Long Islanders are already sold on the idea of staying local for their off-season vacation time.

“I fortunately have a husband that has gone down every street on Long Island, every beach on every coast, and every little town,” Melville resident Friea Cortefe said. “I marvel every time at how beautiful our island is.”

It’s a message you’ll be hearing a lot, since the new ad is set to run through February.