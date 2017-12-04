De Blasio Praises Neighborhood Policing As NYC Crime Rates Near Record Lows

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio and his police commissioner touted a historic drop in crime at their monthly statistics brief Monday.
The city is headed towards numbers that haven’t been seen in more than 50 years.
There have been 52 fewer homicides than last year; the number so far this year is under 300. Shootings are also down, 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa reported.
De Blasio met with police officials at the 32nd Precinct in Harlem, where neighborhood policing works.
The mayor said at town hall meetings, people are praising their neighborhood coordination officers.
“There’s a total sense of, ‘this is an officer who we know, who we like, who we feel connected to, who’s looking out for us, we’re looking out for him or her,'” he said.
He said in public housing, the cops going up and down stairways are accompanied by tenants who lead the way.