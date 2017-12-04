Nassau County SPCA: Port Washington Man Arrested For Biting Dog’s Eye Out

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man has been arrested for allegedly biting out his dog’s eye, the Nassau County SPCA said Monday.

It’s a case Gary Rogers from the SPCA has never heard of before, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported.

“I don’t like to say I’ve seen it all, because I just haven’t,” he said. “Every time I think that, we just see something new that we shake our heads at.”

The SPCA said the investigation began back on Nov. 9 when the dog, a 3-year-old shih tzu named Chloe, was brought to an animal hospital with “a serious eye injury.”

A veterinarian later determined that Chloe’s right eye was bitten out, according to the SPCA.

“The eye was popped out of the dog’s socket, according to the veterinarian,” said Rogers.

Following an investigation, the SPCA says 20-year-old Aaron Kluger was arrested Sunday in Port Washington where he lives with his parents.

“We don’t know why and how he did it,” Rogers said. “He said he was playing with the dog and it may have happened, but other people were able to tell us that he was the one who bit the dog’s eye out.”

The dog’s eye was able to be reattached and Rogers is hopeful she will be able to see again in that eye in the future.

“As long as it gets care and gets rest and doesn’t have any other trauma, they’re hopeful that the eye will stay in and that it will have most of its vision back,” he said.

Kluger is due in court later this month.