President Trump: ‘I Feel Very Bad For General Flynn’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump will visit Utah on Monday to announce massive cuts to the state’s sprawling wilderness national monuments, a move that is likely to trigger legal challenges from environmental groups.

It comes as the president makes a controversial endorsement and continues his criticism of the FBI and Hillary Clinton.

“I feel very bad for General Flynn, I feel very badly. Hillary Clinton lied many times to the FBI and nothing happened to her. Flynn lied and they destroyed his life. I think it’s a shame,” the president said as he boarded Marine 1, responding to a question regarding the disgraced former national security advisor. Michael Flynn pleaded guilty Friday to lying to the FBI about his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in January.

Trump’s comment Monday came after a weekend of the president attacking former FBI Director James Comey, the bureau and its handling of investigating Clinton.

“After years of Comey, with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more), running the FBI, its reputation is in Tatters – worst in History! But fear not, we will bring it back to greatness,” he tweeted Sunday.

After years of Comey, with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more), running the FBI, its reputation is in Tatters – worst in History! But fear not, we will bring it back to greatness. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

Early Monday morning the president was back on Twitter, this time making news with his first full endorsement of Roy Moore, the Alabama senate candidate who is embroiled in allegations of sexual assault with minors.

“Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama. We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet!” Trump tweeted.

Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama. We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2017

Moore tweeted back, “Thankful for President Trump’s support. The America First agenda will # MAGA. Can’t wait to help him # DrainTheSwamp.”

Thankful for President Trump's support. The America First agenda will #MAGA. Can't wait to help him #DrainTheSwamp.#ALSEN https://t.co/pYu9h7TYVN — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) December 4, 2017

A new CBS News poll released Sunday found 71 percent of Alabama Republicans say the allegations against Moore are false.