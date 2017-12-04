Supreme Court Considers Legality Of Sports Betting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The U.S. Supreme Court is considering a case that could lead to legal sports betting nationwide.

The court is set to hear a legal challenge from the state of New Jersey to a federal law that prevents states from authorizing sports betting.

The case pits New Jersey and other states against all four major professional sports leagues and the federal government.

“If New Jersey were to prevail before the United States Supreme Court, it would open the door not only in New Jersey but potentially for the rest of the country,” said Daniel Wallach, a legal expert on sports gambling law.

The American Gaming Association estimates that Americans illegally wager $150 billion on sports each year.

New Jersey has been trying for years to allow sports betting at racetracks and to help revitalize Atlantic City, WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman reported.

The casino industry and the horse racing industry in New Jersey are both suffering. There have been several closures of casinos. Couple of race tracks have gone out of business. Sports betting for New Jersey is considered an economic lifeline,” Wallach said.

It’s a case that’s made unlikely allies of the Trump Administration and the major sports leagues including the NFL.

“The leagues are very concerned about a state by state approach. In particular they’re concerned about New Jersey’s approach which would have very limited regulation,” said Greg Stohr, who covers the Supreme Court for Bloomberg.

Stohr said the justices could rule narrowly and allow betting to go forward in New Jersey or they could strike down the federal law entirely.

“If the court takes that ladder step then folks are telling me that we could have 10 or 15 states have legal sports gambling by the end of next year,” Stohr said.

Justice Anthony Kennedy will likely be the swing vote.

Sports betting is legal in four states in the U.S.