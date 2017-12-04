Squirrel Blamed For Vandalizing Christmas Lights In Sea Girt

Filed Under: Local TV, Sea Girt

SEA GIRT, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — It was a squirrel that nearly stole Christmas in a New Jersey town.

Sea Girt officials were puzzled when wires to the town’s Christmas tree and display were found torn last week.

Workers repaired the damage so the tree could be lit on Friday.

Police kept watch over the display and on Saturday posted a photo on Facebook of the culprit, a squirrel.

The animal apparently chewed through wires, ruining the lights. Officials originally thought vandals cut the wires.

Police said the squirrel was “charged with criminal mischief and released on bail.”

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch