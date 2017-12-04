Anonymous Letter Alleges Sexual Harassment By New York City Ballet Leader Peter Martins; Investigations Launched

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two institutions have launched an investigation after an anonymous letter accused longtime New York City Ballet leader Peter Martins of sexual harassment.
The investigation has been launched by New York City Ballet itself, as well as the School of American Ballet. Martins has agreed not to teach his one weekly class at the school while the investigation is in progress, according to a statement.
New York City Ballet said the anonymous letter alleged sexual harassment at both institutions in the past, but contained no specific allegations.
“Nevertheless upon receipt of the letter, SAB and NYCB together immediately engaged an experienced independent law firm to launch a comprehensive inquiry,” New York City Ballet said. “To date, the ongoing inquiry has not substantiated the allegations in the anonymous letter.”
The school also said the investigation has not discovered “any reason to be concerned about student safety.”
Martins, 71, told the New York Times that the company had “already addressed” the accusations. When the newspaper asked him if he had anything to add, he replied, “At this point, no.”
A former City Ballet official told the Times that Martins is believed to have discussed romantic relationships he has had with female dancers as part of the investigation.