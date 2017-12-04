Soldier Surprises Girlfriend With Homecoming During 76ers Game

1010 WINS– Philadelphia 76ers rookie dancer, Angela, got the surprise of her life when her military boyfriend, Army Sergeant Elliot Burgos, returned home a week early, surprising her during Saturday’s game.
In a video shared by the NBA team, Burgos can be seen on camera during his 11-month deployment giving a message to his faraway lady when a bouquet of flowers is handed to him by the team’s mascot, ‘Franklin the Dog.’
That’s when Angela, who thought Burgos would be returning from overseas a week later, realizes her boyfriend is actually at the game. The pair, who have been dating since 2014, run into each other’s warm embrace. Angela couldn’t contain her tears at the incredible reunion.
Watch the full, emotional video below.
-Joe Cingrana