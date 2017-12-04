WFAN Morning Show: C-Lo’s Monday Morning Update

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
On Monday morning, Chris Lopresti was tasked with making sense of a busy Sunday in sports. And, as usual, he didn’t disappoint.
C-Lo’s update was jam-packed with NFL goodness, after the Jets escaped with a shootout win over the visiting Chiefs and the Giants saw the dawn of the Geno Smith era begin with an all-too-familiar effort in a loss to the Raiders in Oakland.
Also, there was plenty of talk about the Knicks, who fell 105-100 to visiting Orlando on Sunday afternoon to drop to 11-11 on the season.