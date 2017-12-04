WFAN Morning Show Podcast & MOTD: Dec. 4, 2017

Monday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” was a good one, as Al Dukes found himself under the microscope once again, not long after Boomer got to the bottom of the mystery of some missing eggs.

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from the latest edition of the WFAN Morning Show in one nice little package for your convenience.

Boomer and Jerry Recco talked a lot about the Giants to begin the work week after Big Blue lost in Oakland on Sunday to fall to 2-10. Ben McAdoo, Eli Manning, and Geno Smith were each discussed at length.

The guys also got into the Jets, who topped Kansas City in a shootout to improve to 5-7, the Yankees, new manager Aaron Boone and the failed effort to land Japanese star Shohei Ohtani, and the now-.500 Knicks.

Until Tuesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

