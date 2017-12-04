Yankees Officially Announce Hiring Of Aaron Boone As Manager

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s official: Aaron Boone is the new manager of the New York Yankees.

The Bronx Bombers announced the hiring in a news release Monday. Boone will be introduced in a news conference at noon Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.

MORE: Sweeny: Boone Overcame Concerns About Inexperience To Win Yankees Job

News of the hiring was first reported Friday night.

Boone, 44, played 12 seasons in the majors for the Reds, Yankees, Indians, Marlins, Nationals and Astros. He is best remembered in New York for his walk-off home run against the Red Sox in Game 7 of the 2003 American League Championship Series.

Boone, however, has no managerial or coaching experience and has been working as an ESPN analyst since retiring following the 2009 season.

He has signed a three-year contract, the Yankees said.

“I firmly believe that Aaron possesses the attributes needed to follow in the tradition of great Yankees managers,” said Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said in a news release. “From all accounts, he is a polished communicator who possesses the ability to cultivate and grow relationships. Aaron has also spent a lifetime immersed in baseball, affording him a unique and intimate understanding of what fosters team success.

LISTEN: ’30 With Murti’ Encore: A 2016 Conversation With Aaron Boone

“Aaron’s name is already etched into Yankees history, and my family and I are excited to welcome him back to this franchise. This opportunity will allow him to continue to make a positive impact on this organization in distinctly new and meaningful ways.”

Boone is from the first family to produce three generations of major league players. His grandfather, father and brother all played in the majors, and his dad, Bob Boone, managed the Royals and Reds.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, Aaron and Bob Boone will be just the third father-son duo to both manage big-league teams. The others were George (St. Louis Browns) and Dick Sisler (Cincinnati Reds), and Bob (Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres) and Joel Skinner (Cleveland Indians).

“When we had the opportunity to speak with Aaron and share concepts and ideas, he was able to showcase a variety of traits that we believe will strongly benefit this franchise as we move forward, including an astute mind for the game and a progressive approach to evolving strategies,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said.

“We also believe Aaron’s interpersonal skills and baseball pedigree will allow him to blend well with the systems we have in place, our baseball operations staff and the 25-man roster. On a personal level, I look forward to collaborating with him over the coming years and offering him the support and resources needed to get the most out of our players.”

Boone replaces Joe Girardi, who was not offered a contract after last season, which ended with the Yankees falling one win short of reaching the World Series.

With young stars Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez and Luis Severino on the roster, Boone inherits a team poised to contend for a world championship.

“Words cannot express how humbled I am to wear the pinstripes again as the manager of the Yankees,” Boone said. “I want to thank the Steinbrenner family and Brian Cashman for entrusting me with this tremendous honor and responsibility. I believe we are entering into a special time in New York Yankees history, and I am so excited to be a part of it. I can’t wait to get to work – and that work starts now.”