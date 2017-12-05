1-Year-Old Boy Has Best Reaction To Seeing Christmas Decorations

1010 WINS-Holiday shopping can be a stressful time for some, but little Johnny who is almost 15-months-old was nothing but smiles when he saw the Christmas lights for sale.
While shopping with his mom Anne Machi at a Loews Home Improvement near their upstate New York home, the toddler lit up with joy exclaiming, “Ohhhh” while seeing the decorations on display.
Machi says that her son also freaked out when he saw the Halloween decorations earlier this year. “I hope that the beautiful innocence of my son’s excitement is a reminder that we still, as people, can find joy even if it is over something as simple as colorful lights,” Machi tells 1010 WINS. “And that we unite in that joy during this Holiday season with peace and love.”
With a great little shopper like Johnny, we only imagine that there will be many more store visits ahead of the Christmas holiday.
-Rebecca Zamer