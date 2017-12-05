Robber Sticks Up Luxury Watch Store On Upper East Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A gunman stormed into a luxury watch shop on the Upper East Side Tuesday morning.
The robber targeted the A. Lange & Söhne boutique on Madison Avenue and 66th Street.
There’s no word on what the robber may have gotten away with.
Police are searching the area for the suspect.
Last year, armed robbers carried out a brazen smash-and-grab robbery at the Jaeger LeCoultre watch boutique nearby.
In that incident, the robbers stole more than $300,000 worth of watches.
