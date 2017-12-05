Robber Sticks Up Luxury Watch Store On Upper East Side

Filed Under: Armed Robbery, Local TV, Upper East Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A gunman stormed into a luxury watch shop on the Upper East Side Tuesday morning.

The robber targeted the A. Lange & Söhne boutique on Madison Avenue and 66th Street.

There’s no word on what the robber may have gotten away with.

Police are searching the area for the suspect.

Last year, armed robbers carried out a brazen smash-and-grab robbery at the Jaeger LeCoultre watch boutique nearby.

In that incident, the robbers stole more than $300,000 worth of watches.

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch