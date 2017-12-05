NYPD: Suspect Punches 70-Year-Old Woman In The Head During Bronx Robbery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a woman who they said attacked and robbed a senior citizen in the Bronx last week.
Police say the victim, a 70-year-old woman, had just gotten some cash from an ATM inside a Highbridge deli.
The suspect asked the victim for money and when the woman refused, police say the suspect followed her outside and punched her in the head before stealing her cell phone and $20.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.