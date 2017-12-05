CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:garden city, Hofstra University, Jennifer McLogan, Local TV, Long Island

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island student’s struggles have little to do with her wheelchair. She blames a bus service for the disabled that’s supposed to help her get to and from campus.

Gina Barbara gets around on a power wheelchair from the moment she leaves her home in Wantagh throughout the day at Hofstra University, where she’s a proud senior.

“With cerebral palsy it’s very difficult to get around,” the rhetorical studies major told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan in an exclusive report.

While one day she hopes to be a public advocate for people with disabilities, she’s currently busy trying to advocate for herself. Waiting for NICE, the Nassau Inter-County Express Able-Ride mini bus service, has lately been an ordeal for her.

“You’ve got to hope and pray that a bus is going to come and pick you up,” she said. “I’m not really clear as to why there is a problem here because able-ride has been picking me up in this location for over three years.”

Other students who use Able-Ride agree.

“I understand it’s not a personal taxi service but I would like to see more communication between dispatchers and customers,” Able-Ride patron Michael Kalberer said.

They claim dispatchers can at times be rude.

“Being able to get back and forth to school is posing a major issue for the idea of just living a normal life,” Barbara said.

Left waiting alone in the cold multiple times, Barbara said she’s been complaining to Able-Ride this entire semester.

“I called and held on for 49 minutes with no response and by the time they answered the phone, they told me the bus had left,” she said.

Hofstra responded, saying they’ll gladly help put up several Able-Ride signs on campus so drivers know where to stop.

“What is a person who is physically challenged and has no other avenue to transportation to do?” Barbara asked.

Able-Ride’s corporate headquarters claimed it was the first they had heard of the issues, but they take all complaints seriously and pledge to immediately investigate the matter.

CBS2 reports the Nassau County Legislature earmarked $18 million over three years for NICE Bus/Able-Ride to have a system that works.

