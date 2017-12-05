World’s Largest Starbucks Opening In Shanghai, China

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Starbucks is opening a new 30,000-square foot, high-end Reserve Roastery in China.
The new Shanghai outpost is the chain’s largest store yet with an on-site bakery, a 40-ton copper cask and an augmented-reality feature.
Customers can visit one of three coffee bars offering multiple brewing methods, explore specially crafted teas at the 3-D printed tea bar, enjoy freshly baked Italian artisanal food and marvel at the ceiling made of 10,000 handmade wooden hexagon-shaped tiles, inspired by the locking of an espresso shot on an espresso machine.
In addition, customers can point their mobile devices at various points around the store to get a virtual tour showing them how their coffee went from bean to cup.
Starbucks already has over 600 stores in Shanghai, the largest number of stores in any city where Starbucks has a presence.
There are plans for a fancy Starbucks roastery to open in New York next year, but the company says it won’t be quite as large.
