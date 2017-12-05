Dogs Rescued From Hurricane Ravaged Puerto Rico Find Forever Homes

1010 WINS– Meet Chiquita, Pedro, Stephen, Portero, and Dolly — just four of the countless adorable pups that are now smiling their days away after being rescued from the devastation and aftermath Hurricane Maria left behind.

Hurricane Maria, the tenth-most intense Atlantic hurricane on record, left thousands of dogs without homes after it slammed into Puerto Rico on September 20th, 2017.

Staff and volunteers from PETA traveled to the island after the storm in order to help overwhelmed shelters like this one find loving homes for their pups. In the video above, we meet just a few of the 650 dogs that are now happier than ever after being saved from the storm.

In Puerto Rico, PETA’s team provided animals in shelters with food and clean water, took those who were injured for veterinary care, and even returned to their hometown of Norfolk, VA with several of the dogs who were most in need, working with local shelters to give the pups a fresh start and a chance to find happy homes.

They include Pedro, whose leg was swollen to three times its normal size; Chiquita, who loves playing in the leaves with her new family and barking at her reflection in the TV, and little Stephen, who is soaking up lots of oatmeal baths after suffering from prolonged sun exposure.

PETA’s motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to abuse in any way.” More information about PETA’s work to help animals is available here . More information about the animals rescued during Hurricane Maria can be found on PETA’s blog.

-Joe Cingrana