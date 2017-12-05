NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Some companies are switching up their holiday party plans amid the national conversation on sexual harassment.

Some employees can expect less alcohol, while some celebrations have been cancelled.

Mike Myers, who owns Gramercy Ale House, and other venue owners are cracking down on how much alcohol is poured at company parties.

“Our bartenders are always on the lookout for people coming in who are overly intoxicated,” he told CBS2’s John Dias.

Some businesses are scaling back altogether, according to a recent survey by Challenger, Gray and Christmas Inc.

“We are seeing a trend this year, particularly because of the sexual harassment stories that have been in the news, of companies serving alcohol in moderation where they are giving out drink tickets or not serving it at all,” said etiquette expert Thomas Farley, also known as Mister Manners.

Farley shared a few tips on holiday party etiquette.

“Just because the setting is different doesn’t mean your behavior can be less on guard than at the office,” he said.

He said to eat beforehand, network with other coworkers besides friends and go to your significant other’s holiday party to help them out, too. Remember, you will see these people again.

People have different opinions about holiday parties happening.

“They should eliminate parties, because the alcohol and bad behavior,” one woman said.

“As long as they are staying within the means of not offending anybody outside or inside the workplace,” a man added.

Keep in mind, your hangover the next day could be just as bad as the impression you made.