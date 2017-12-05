Jerry Reese Thanks Giants For 23 Years, Including Past 11 As GM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Former Giants general manager Jerry Reese says his 23 years with the NFL team were filled with great memories and he will always treasure his time with the organization.

A day after being fired, along with coach Ben McAdoo, Reese released a short statement in which he thanked the Mara and Tisch families that own the franchise for putting their confidence in him. He also thanked McAdoo and his predecessor, Tom Coughlin, for their time and commitment to the Giants.

He also expressed his thanks to the late George Young, the general manager who hired him, and to Ernie Accorsi, who replaced Young and groomed Reese in preparation for taking over the general manager’s job before the 2007 season.

“Many thanks to the front office, personnel staff, support staff, scouts, coaches, and current and former players for your dedication to a first-class organization,” Reese wrote in wrapping up his statement.

“My family, friends and many fans that have supported me, and I sincerely appreciate all of you. I am truly grateful and blessed for my time with the NYG. All the best to you. Go Giants.”

During Reese’s 11-year tenure as general manager, the Giants, who are currently 2-10, won Super Bowls after the 2007 and ’11 seasons. Including this season, they have missed the playoffs in five of the past six seasons.

Reese had been with the Giants since 1994, working his way up from a part-time scout to eventually general manager, a role he assumed in 2007.

He had his moments in picking personnel, drafting future star players such as Jason Pierre-Paul, Justin Pugh, Odell Beckham Jr. and Landon Collins. And his free-agent signing class in March 2016 — which included defensive end Olivier Vernon, defensive tackle Damon Harrison and Jenkins — helped turn around a Giants defense that was previously ranked last in the NFL, fueling their run to the playoffs.

But in recent years, Reese has come under fire for selecting disappointing offensive tackle Ereck Flowers with the ninth overall pick in the 2015 draft and not doing enough to address the team’s offensive line woes.

