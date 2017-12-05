NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A takeoff was aborted at John F. Kennedy International Airport Tuesday afternoon after a plane nearly landed on the wrong runway.

CBS News’ Kris Van Cleave reported that a little before 1:30 p.m., a Volaris Airbus A320 from Mexico City attempted to land on the wrong runway at the airport. Volaris Flight 880 was supposed to land on runway 13-Left and instead lined up for 13-Right, Van Cleave reported.

At about the same time, a Delta Connection flight operated by Republic Airlines was cleared to takeoff from 13-Right, Van Cleave reported.

The pilot of Delta Connection 4231 was heard on air traffic control audio saying, “Looks like there’s a plane on final.”

An Air Traffic Controller responded: “Yeah I see that. Cancel takeoff plans.”

Meanwhile, another air traffic controller spotted Volaris 880 and warned the pilot that the plane was about to land on the wrong runway.

The Volaris plane made a left turn and veered across the airport before landing, Van Cleave reported.

Volaris has not responded to an inquiry from CBS News.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it is aware of the incident and said controllers issued a go-around.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a similar incident from this summer at San Francisco International Airport, where an Air Canada flight nearly landed on a crowded taxiway, Van Cleave pointed out.

In October at SFO, another Air Canada flight did not respond to repeated air traffic control calls telling it to go around, as another plane was still on the runway it was attempting to land on.