NYPD: Suspects Force Man To Withdraw Money From ATM After Armed Robbery At Queens Playground

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for two suspects after police said a conversation on a Queens playground turned into an armed robbery.
According to the NYPD, back on Nov. 29 the suspects started talking to two men in their 20s inside a playground near 45th Avenue and 11th Street in Long Island City.
One of the suspects then lifted his shirt to reveal a gun in his waistband and demanded the victims’ cell phones and wallets, police said.
The suspects then forced one victim to Palace Fried Chicken on 21st Street where they made him withdraw $100 from an ATM, the NYPD said.
The suspects took the money and fled southbound on 21st Street.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.