Man Accused Of Stealing Date’s Credit Card After Dinner On Staten Island

Filed Under: Local TV, Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – You hope your date will steal your heart, not your credit card.

But that’s what one woman says happened to her on Staten Island.

She told police she met a man who goes by the name of Antonio Ruiz for a dinner date in the early hours of November 19.

He used her credit card to pay the bill. Later that day, the woman realized her card was missing and several charges had been made, police said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 30 to 40 years old.

Anyone with information about the robber is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers Website or by texting them to CRIMES (274637) then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch