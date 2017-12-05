Filed Under:International Olympic Committee, Local TV, Russia

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Don’t look for the Russian flag at the winter Olympics.

You won’t hear the Russian national anthem being played either.

That’s because the International Olympic Committee has banned Russia from competing in the February games in Pyeongchang.

The ban is the result into Russian athlete doping at the 2014 games in Sochi.

Individual Russian athletes who were not found to be using drugs can compete under a neutral flag.

“This should draw a line under this damaging episode,” the IOC said.

