1010 WINS– What’s half the size of a football field, has an 88-foot long bar and is completely wired for augmented reality? The newest Starbucks set to open in Shanghai, China this week.
Starbucks’ Shanghai Roastery, a 30,000 square feet coffee heaven located in the heart of the city on China’s central coast also features a Teavana bar made from entirely 3-D printed material and a two-story copper coffee roasting cask covered with 1,000 hand carved traditional Chinese stamps.
With over 100 beverages on the menu, including a tea infused with nitrogen, we’re sure even the pickiest of percolators will find their niche.
See Also: Waffle House Sneak Attack: Man Finds Employees Sleeping So He Cooks His Own Food
The incredible store even features Starbucks’ first-ever augmented reality experience where digitally-savvy customers can point their phone at different features around the venue to receive instant information and feedback on anything from the bean to coffee process, to varying brewing methods.
Starbucks currently has over 3,000 of its stores in China, with 600 in the city of Shanghai alone — and the company hopes to outpace its growth in the U.S. with plans to open at least a store a day nationwide.
-Joe Cingrana